CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Asia News » Myanmar military television says…

Myanmar military television says military has taken control of the country for one year

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar military television says military has taken control of the country for one year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up