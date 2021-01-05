INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Asia News » Kashmiri activists rally in…

Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 8:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan’s capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir’s right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region.

Chanting slogans including “we want freedom” they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

Kashmir became an issue at the end of British colonial rule in 1947 when the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and mainly Muslim Pakistan and Kashmir’s future was left unresolved.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir. The first war between them ended in 1948 with a U.N.-brokered cease-fire that left Kashmir divided. The promise of a U.N.-sponsored referendum on its “final disposition” has never been fulfilled and the resolution was non-binding to begin with.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training Kashmir insurgents in its portion of Kashmir. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up