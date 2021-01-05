2021 LPGA Tour Schedule

The Associated Press

Jan. 21-24 — Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Feb. 25-28 — Gainbridge Championship, Florida, TBA.

March 4-7 — Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala, Golden Ocala Golf, Ocala, Fla.

March 25-28 — Kia Classic, Aviara GC, Carlsbad, Calif.

April 1-4 — ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

April 14-17 — Lotte Championship, Ko Olina GC, Kapolei, Hawaii.

April 22-25 — Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles

April 29-May 2 — HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa GC, Singapore

May 6-9 — Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam CC, Pattaya, Thailand

May 13-16 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China

May 20-23 — Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River), Williamsburg, Va.

May 26-30 — Match Play, TBD.

June 3-6 — U.S. Women’s Open, Olympic Club, San Francisco.

June 10-13 — LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Calif.

June 17-20 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 24-27 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, Ga.

July 1-4 — Volunteers of America Classic, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas.

July 8-11 — Marathan LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 14-17 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 22-25 — The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 29-Aug. 1 — Stroke Play Event with Ladies European Tour and European Tour, TBA.

Aug. 12-15 — Ladies Scottish Open, TBD.

Aug. 19-22 — AIG Women’s British Open, Carnoustie GL, Carnoustie, Scotland

Aug. 26-29 — CP Women’s Canadian Open, Shaughnessy Golf and CC, Vancouver.

Sept. 4-6 — Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

Sept. 16-19 — Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 24-26 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 1-3 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.

Oct. 7-10 — Founders Cup, Mountain Ridge CC, West Caldwell, N.J.

Oct. 14-17 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 21-24 — BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

Oct. 28-31 — Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar GC, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Nov. 4-7 — TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan.

Nov. 11-14 — Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 18-21 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

