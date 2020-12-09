CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » Asia News » Pompeo unloads on US…

Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused U.S. universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. The attack, which included identifying two university administrators by name, comes as the Trump administration seeks to cement its anti-China policies before leaving office in January.

Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo’s speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.

Both universities swiftly and emphatically denied the charges.

Pompeo defended the Trump administration’s tough stance on China in remarks at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The speech came less than a month before Georgia’s two critical run-off races that will determine control of the Senate.

“Americans must know how the CCP is poisoning the well of our higher education for its own ends, and how those actions degrade our freedoms and our national security. If we don’t educate ourselves, we’ll get schooled by Beijing,” he said. “They know that left-leaning college campuses are rife with anti-Americanism, and present easy target audiences for their anti-American messaging.”

Pompeo has been a champion of the administration’s hardline stance on Chinese policies in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, the western region of Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and he has made similar pronouncements before. He has imposed multiple layers of sanctions on Chinese officials; restricted visas for Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics; and lobbied other countries to reject Chinese high-tech communications.

But his comments on Wednesday were striking in that he named the two American university officials as complicit in alleged Chinese malfeasance.

Pompeo said he had initially wanted to give his Georgia Tech speech at MIT, but the president of the renowned scientific institution, Rafael Reif, had turned him down for fear of offending Beijing.

“MIT wasn’t interested in having me give this speech on their campus,” Pompeo said. “President Rafael Reif implied that my arguments might insult their ethnic Chinese students and professors.”

MIT spokeswoman Kimberly Allen rejected Pompeo’s assertion, saying the university declined to host the speech because of coronavirus restrictions. She said several other prospective high-level events had also been rejected.

Reif “had real concerns that a high-level visit might not only draw crowds but suggest to students that MIT was not taking its own rules seriously,” she said. “President Reif verbally conveyed MIT’s decision — based on a commitment to the health of our students and our surrounding community — with his deep regrets.”

Pompeo also criticized Sarah Castro, the University of Washington’s director of federal relations, for allegedly refusing to help Vera Zhou, a student of Chinese origin who had been detained in China in 2017, so as not to jeopardize a “multimillion-dollar deal” between the university and Beijing.

“Now, thank God, Vera was eventually released, and returned to the U.S,” Pompeo said of the student. “But no thanks to the University of Washington, and no thanks to its deal with China.”

A statement from university spokesman Victor Balta called Pompeo’s remarks a “shameful” and “outrageous” deflection by an administration that took “no effective action” on behalf of Zhou.

“That the Secretary of State would think a university has more power in this situation than the United States government is bizarre,” he said. “That he would single out a staff member by name is unbecoming of the office and his statement is flatly wrong.”

The university has no record of contact from the State Department regarding any negotiation with China, Balta said, and officials don’t know what “multimillion-dollar deal” Pompeo was referencing. He added that, as of this quarter, Zhou is again enrolled at the university.

___

Collin Binkley in Boston contributed.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Education News | World News

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up