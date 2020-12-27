CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Militants attack checkpoint in Pakistan, killing at least 7

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 7:32 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — At least seven Pakistani security men were killed when a group of militants attacked a paramilitary checkpoint early Sunday in a province rocked for years by an insurgency, a statement from Pakistan’s army said.

Officials say gunmen attacked the Frontier Corps post in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province.

Senior police officer Shawli Tareen gave a slightly higher death toll than the army, saying that during the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, six paramilitary troops and two private guards were killed. He said six other troops were critically wounded in the attack.

The attackers fled the scene and made their way into the mountainous terrain before other security teams could arrive to assist, Tareen said.

The attack on the Frontier Corps comes a day after a bomb exploded near a soccer field, killing two spectators and wounding another six in Panjgur district in southwestern Baluchistan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack. Similar attacks in the past have been claimed by separatist groups in the area. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade. Baluch separatists demand complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Associated Press writer Asim Tanveer contributed to this report from Multan, Pakistan.

