Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 11:33 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official. Sorab is 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

Such attacks on security forces and government officials are common in Baluchistan, with previous assaults claimed by separatist groups and Pakistani militants.

The latest attack came days after militants attacked another Frontier Corps checkpoint in the province, killing seven troops before fleeing the scene.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade. Baluch separatists demand complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.

