The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China and Nepal announce new agreed-on height for Mount Everest of 8,849 meters (29,032 feet), ending past…

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — China and Nepal announce new agreed-on height for Mount Everest of 8,849 meters (29,032 feet), ending past discrepancy.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.