CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Asia News » Taiwan says F-16 fighter…

Taiwan says F-16 fighter jet goes missing during training

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 2:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s military says one of the air force’s F-16 fighter jets disappeared during a nighttime training mission.

The defense ministry said the single-seater plane fell off radar screens about two minutes after taking off on Tuesday evening and that the fate of the pilot was unknown.

A massive air and sea search has been ordered in the area surrounding the air base in the eastern city of Hualien along the Pacific coast.

The plane’s disappearance follows the crash of an F-5E fighter during a training mission last month, killing the pilot.

The incidents come as Taiwan’s air force is under greater pressure to respond to incursions by warplanes from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Taiwan purchased the F-16s from the United States, its chief ally, in the 1990s and has been upgrading its existing models along with ordering the latest version of the versatile jet.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up