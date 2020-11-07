CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Asia News » Police kill 2 militants,…

Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 3:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counterterrorism police said they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province.

In a statement Saturday, police said the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan. The intelligence-based operation was underway at the militants’ hideout in Choti Bala area when they opened fire on the raiding party, triggering a shootout, said Imran Asghar, a counterterrorism official.

He said that two other militants escaped in the dark and police seized arms and ammunition.

The Dera Ghazi Khan district is where Pakistan’s three provinces – Baluchistan, Sindh and Punjab – meet, and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is not far. Militants from insurgency-wrecked Baluchistan and fighters linked to the banned Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, often take shelter in the district.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up