HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Asia News » LPGA Tour Revised 2020 Schedule

LPGA Tour Revised 2020 Schedule

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

July 15-18 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 23-26 — Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 31-Aug. 2 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Sea View Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.

Aug. 6-9 — The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 13-16 — Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Aug. 20-23 — AIG Women’s British Open, Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

Aug. 28-30 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Sept. 3-6 — CP Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf and CC, Vancouver, British Columbia

Sept. 10-13 — ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Sept. 17-20 — Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 24-27 — Kia Classic, Aviara GC, Carlsbad, Calif.

Oct. 1-4 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 8-11 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.

Oct. 15-18 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 22-25 — BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and CC, New Taipei City, Taiwan

Nov. 6-8 — Toto Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan

Nov. 19-22 — Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican CC, Belleair, Fla.

Dec. 3-6 — Volunteers of America Classic, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas

Dec. 10-13 — U.S. Women’s Open, Champions GC, Houston, Ga.

Dec. 17-20 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up