THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Asia News » Lolo Jones returns to…

Lolo Jones returns to USA bobsled national team

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Lolo Jones is back on the USA Bobsled women’s national team, the three-time Olympian making the 10-person roster announced Saturday night/

It’s the fifth bobsled national term berth for Jones, who competed for USA Track and Field at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games, then pivoted to bobsled and made the team that competed at the 2014 Pyeongchang Games.

She qualified after two days of team-trial races at Mount Van Hoevenberg that ended Saturday.

Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries already had clinched a berth on this season’s national team, as had Lauren Gibbs, who was in Humphries’ sled for last season’s world title. Elana Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist who missed last season to have her first child, also made the team as a driver, as did Nicole Vogt.

The push athletes selected were Jones, Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Emily Renna, Lake Kwaza, Colleen Fotsch and Nicole Brungardt.

What happens from here is somewhat uncertain. The USA Bobsled men’s national team is not expected to be picked until Dec. 15, and the women’s national team will return to Lake Placid after Thanksgiving for training and equipment testing.

The U.S. is not expected to compete on the World Cup circuit until at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel concerns. World Cup racing started this weekend.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Many DoD bases expected to restrict travel ahead of holidays as COVID cases rise

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up