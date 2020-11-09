CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Asia News » Japan's SoftBank back in…

Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 4:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it bounced back to profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value.

The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019.

SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5% to 1.35 trillion yen, or $13 billion, from 1.29 trillion yen.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund also has become profitable recently.

SoftBank, which invests in an array of companies, has sold U.S. carrier Sprint, as well as British IoT company Arm. It has also sold some its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba to raise cash for more investments.

Sprint merged with T-Mobile in April, which means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group or earnings.

The company’s chief executive, Masayoshi Son, has described hardships from the coronavirus pandemic to those of the Great Depression.

But the crisis has proven to be a plus for some technology companies as people stuck at home gear up to work remotely and shop online.

Son told reporters the company was sticking to its initial goal of delivering happiness to people through what he calls “the information revolution.” He said profits or losses mean little to his business model. The critical thing for SoftBank is its net asset value, he said.

Son said his investments will focus on AI, or artificial intelligence, which he said will prove vital to all the companies he’s banking on, like robots doing deliveries and automated driving.

“We used to say whoever rules the mobile net will rule the net,” he said. “We think whoever rules AI will rule the future.”

Some startups SoftBank has banked on have played out better than others. Office-sharing company WeWork slammed earnings last year. But SoftBank still has hopes for WeWork’s potential in some markets such as Japan, where interest remains even with the pandemic.

SoftBank also has investments in Yahoo! Japan and the Pepper companion robot, and in its SoftBank mobile carrier in Japan, the first to offer the iPhone in Japan.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | Tech News | World News

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up