CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns of tough winter ahead | Montgomery Co. eyes stronger safety measures | Region's latest test results
Home » Asia News » Gunmen kill local union…

Gunmen kill local union leader in southwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 1:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a local union leader outside a mosque in southwestern Pakistan before fleeing the scene, police and a spokesman for the merchants union said Tuesday.

The assailants gunned down Allahdad Tareen as he came out of the mosque after evening prayers on Monday in the village of Pashin in Baluchistan province, according to police official Zareef Khan. He said an investigation is underway.

The merchants union denounced the killing and said shops and markets would remain closed Tuesday in protest in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Tareen who was known for his struggle to protect the rights of traders and shop owners in Baluchistan.

The province has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by separatists who have staged attacks to press their demands for independence. Militants also have a strong presence in Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

President-Elect Biden announces agency transition teams

VA declares victory, but AFGE isn't accepting latest impasse panel decision

A Biden federal workforce agenda can draw on lessons from his predecessors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up