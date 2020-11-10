CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns of tough winter ahead | Montgomery Co. eyes stronger safety measures | Region's latest test results
Home » Asia News » First female director appointed…

First female director appointed to Pakistan Cricket Board

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 1:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed a female director for the first time.

Human resources executive Alia Zafar has been included among four new PCB directors. The others are finance executive Javed Kurieshi, economist Asim Wajid Jawad and corporate executive Arif Saeed.

Zafar and Jawad were appointed for two-year terms.

The PCB’s new constitution makes it mandatory to include at least one woman among four independent directors on its board of governors.

“I welcome the newly-appointed independent members, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB’s governance structure,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.

The revamped structure of the PCB has resulted in only six provincial teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Northern — competing in premier first-class cricket tournaments.

For more than 50 years, banks fielded teams in first-class tournaments alongside city-based teams in Pakistan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

President-Elect Biden announces agency transition teams

VA declares victory, but AFGE isn't accepting latest impasse panel decision

A Biden federal workforce agenda can draw on lessons from his predecessors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up