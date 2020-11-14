CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Asia News » Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan;…

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

The earthquake was centered 38 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Baluchistan, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear.

The disaster management authority said they were looking to see if the quake caused any damage in the affected districts.

Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up