CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Asia News » Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee,…

Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up