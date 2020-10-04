CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Multi-vehicle crash on northeast Chinese highway kills 18

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 4:16 AM

BEIJING (AP) — A crash on a highway in China’s northeast early Sunday killed 18 people, police said.

A minivan rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction in Fuyu, a city in Jilin province, local police announced on their social media account.

Eight people died at the scene and 10 more at hospitals, while one more person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

