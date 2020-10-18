CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Landslide in northern Pakistan buries bus with 15 onboard

The Associated Press

October 18, 2020, 2:54 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A landslide in northern Pakistan on Sunday buried a minibus with 15 people onboard under tons of mud and rock with rescue workers digging through the wreckage in the hopes of finding survivors, police said.

Police officer Wakil Khan said the landslide overtook the minibus that was travelling from the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province to the scenic city of Skardu. The bus was pushed into a deep ditch along the mountainous road in Skardu and buried under mud and rock.

Khan indicated that the chances of finding anyone alive are bleak, but rescue workers and local volunteers are digging through the mud in search of survivors.

Landslides after heavy monsoon rain are common in Pakistan, and are the cause widespread damage in areas of mountainous terrain.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

