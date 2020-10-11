CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Lahore replaces Multan for Pakistan series against Zimbabwe

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 7:20 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from Multan to Rawalpindi.

The PCB says in a statement on Sunday that Multan “became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons.”

Rawalpindi was originally scheduled to host three Twenty20s against Zimbabwe but now with the switch of venue for the ODIs, Lahore will host the T20s.

Zimbabwe will arrive on Oct. 20 and will have a one-week quarantine period in Islamabad. The ODIs are scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The three Twenty20s at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be played from Nov. 7-10.

The three ODIs are part of a Super League that was introduced by the ICC will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

