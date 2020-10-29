ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Asia News » Carnegie Hall to remain…

Carnegie Hall to remain closed through April 5

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall has extended its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic through April 5.

The decision announced Thursday leaves only the possibility of performances at the very tail end of the hall’s 2020-21 season.

Carnegie has been closed since March 12 and last June has canceled performances through Jan. 6.

The venue has shifted some of its programming online.

Among the events canceled early next year were a planned night of the music of film composer John Williams, performances by the New York Pops and the Shanghai Chinese and Vienna orchestras.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What it will take for agencies to implement Trump's federal hiring EO

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up