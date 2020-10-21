CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Asia News » Blast in multistory building…

Blast in multistory building kills 3, injures 15 in Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 21, 2020, 2:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful blast ripped through a multistory building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others, police and rescuers said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but it appeared to be an accidental explosion, likely caused by the ignition of a cooking gas canister.

Some people were still trapped under the rubble, according to Saad Edhi, a spokesman for the Edhi ambulance service. Sajid Sadozai, a senior police officer in Karachi, confirmed that three people had died.

TV footage showed rescuers digging through the remains of a collapsed building.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up