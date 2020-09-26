KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voters in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah went to the polls on Saturday in an…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voters in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah went to the polls on Saturday in an election seen as a referendum for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s 7-month-old unelected government.

The leader of the opposition-ruled state dissolved its assembly on July 30 to seek early elections and thwart attempts by Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance to take over Sabah through lawmakers’ defections.

The stakes are high for Muhyiddin after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim declared Wednesday that he has secured majority support in the national Parliament to oust Muhyiddin and form a new government.

James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at Australia’s University of Tasmania, said the polls would be “an indirect referendum on whether the people are happy with the formation of the backdoor (unelected) government.”

Bridget Welsh, an honorary research associate at the University of Nottingham in Malaysia, said the election would provide “legitimacy” for the leadership of whoever wins. “Sabah is Muhyiddin’s first electoral test. His performance will shape whether he remains in office,” she said. “A good showing may strengthen his currently weak position.”

Vote counting was underway after polls closed, with the results expected to be announced late Saturday.

Sabah and neighboring Sarawak on Borneo island hold about a quarter of the seats in Parliament and are seen as crucial for political leverage. The two states are rich in oil and timber, but are among the poorest in Malaysia. They have a greater level of autonomy in administration, immigration and judiciary.

The attempted takeover of Sabah was reminiscent of how Muhyiddin took power in March after defecting from the reformist government to form a new Malay-centric administration.

Muhyiddin’s alliance has since taken control of many states after lawmakers defected. The opposition now controls only Sabah and two of the country’s richest states, Selangor and Penang.

But Muhyiddin has been struggling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition, which has just a slim two-seat majority. His leadership is now in further doubt after Anwar claimed to have won majority support, including from lawmakers in Muhyiddin’s camp.

Anwar hasn’t revealed details, as he is waiting to meet with Malaysia’s king, who is in a hospital for treatment. The king has power to appoint a new prime minister or dissolve Parliament for an early general election, which is not due until 2023. Muhyiddin has said Anwar’s declaration was a mere allegation until he provides evidence.

Muhyiddin has campaigned heavily in Sabah, pledging development. Billboards of his smiling face dubbed “Abah,” or father, are prominent in many constituencies. In contrast, former Sabah leader Shafie Apdal urged the state’s multiple indigenous groups to reject Muhyiddin’s Muslim government and unite behind him.

“A win will strengthen Muhyiddin’s position, but a loss will embolden Anwar’s attempt to reclaim power,” said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The Sabah election is heavily contested, with 447 candidates vying for 73 state seats. Some 1.1 million voters, many in rural areas, were eligible to cast ballots. Tight screening and health measures were put in place amid rising coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks.

Hours after voting began, a candidate from Muhyiddin’s alliance announced on social media that he had tested positive for the virus and urged those who have come into close contact with him to go for screening. Malaysia has recorded just over 10,000 cases.

