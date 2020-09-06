CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Police say Pakistani man killed journalist wife in southwest

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 1:44 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani husband shot and killed his journalist wife at the couple’s home in a remote southwestern town before fleeing, but the motive behind the killing was unclear, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday in Turbat, a town in Baluchistan province, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said. He identified the slain journalist as Shaheena Shaheen, saying she worked for state-run Pakistan Television.

Mohsin said Shaheen was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition by two men who then left as doctors tried to save her life. Police later learned that one of those men was the woman’s husband, Nawabzada Mahrab.

Police said raids were being carried out to find and arrest the husband after being alerted by the woman’s uncle.

In November, another man was accused of killing his journalist wife, Arooj Iqbal, in the eastern city of Lahore.

Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents due to societal pressures and stigma. Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

