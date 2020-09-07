CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Asia News » Pakistan says 5 militants…

Pakistan says 5 militants killed in raid near Afghan border

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 10:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces shot and killed a local militant commander along with four of his associates in a raid on Monday near the border with Afghanistan.

It identified the slain commander as Wasim Zakaria and said he was involved in multiple attacks on security forces. The military said he was also involved in the killing of Zubaidullah Khan, a federal housing official who was gunned down in May while visiting his village in North Waziristan to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr.

North Waziristan served as headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations. The region still sees sporadic attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up