Marble mine collapses in Pakistan, killing 8

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 12:02 PM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — At least eight Pakistani miners were killed and seven were injured when a marble mine collapsed Monday in the country’s northwest, police said.

Rescue workers were still trying to pull out several trapped miners, said Tariq Khan, a district police officer in the town of Mohmand on the Afghan border.

He said the cause of the cave-in was not known.

Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

