The Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has a parliamentary majority to form a new…

Listen now to WTOP News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has a parliamentary majority to form a new government.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.