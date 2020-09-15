CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns, clearing way for successor

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 8:28 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Cabinet resigned, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later Wednesday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, announced last month that he was stepping down because of health problems.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, long seen as Abe’s right-hand man, was chosen Monday as the new head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, virtually guaranteeing his election as prime minister in a parliamentary vote Wednesday because of the party’s majority.

