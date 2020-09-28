CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
India’s Health Ministry says reported coronavirus cases in the country have surpassed 6 million

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Health Ministry says reported coronavirus cases in the country have surpassed 6 million.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

