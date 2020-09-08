CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Asia News » Former Austria soccer coach…

Former Austria soccer coach Alfred Riedl dies at 70

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — Alfred Riedl, who coached the Austrian national soccer team before working with teams from around the world, has died. He was 70.

The Austrian soccer federation said Tuesday that Riedl died overnight Monday after a long illness.

As a player, Riedl was a striker who played four games for Austria. He coached Austria for eight games in 1990 and 1991, including a failed bid to qualify for the 1992 European Championship.

Riedl later worked as sporting director of the Iranian national team and as coach of Liechtenstein, Vietnam, Palestine, Laos and Indonesia, as well as with clubs from North Africa and Asia.

Riedl’s last job was as coach of Indonesia in 2016.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up