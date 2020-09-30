Earthquake off Taiwan’s east coast shakes Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, swaying buildings in Taipei, the capital.…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, swaying buildings in Taipei, the capital.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at a depth of 106 kilometers (66 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An Associated Press journalist said the office building where the AP bureau is in Taipei swung slightly for about 10 to 15 seconds.

