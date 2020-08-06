U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

Thursday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Round of 64 Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn.…

Thursday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Round of 64

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140) def. Therese Warner, Kennenwick, Wash. (150), 2 up

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Denmark (147) def. Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (147), 1 up

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (149), 5 and 3

Maria Bohorquez, Colombia (145) def. Sofia Garcia, Paraguay (149), 6 and 5

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Yurika Tanida, Japan (149), 2 and 1

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (146) def. Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (148), 1 up

Emily Mahar, Australia (149) def. Micheala Williams, Brownsboro, Ala. (144), 1 up

Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Talia Campbell, New York, N.Y. (148), 6 and 5

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (142) def. Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (150), 2 and 1

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147) def. Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (148), 3 and 1

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Kirsty Hodgkins, Australia (149), 4 and 2

Marissa Kirkwood, New Castle, Pa. (146) def. Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo. (148), 4 and 3

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Katherine Zhu, San Jose, Calif. (150), 1 up

Addie Baggarly, Gainesville, Fla. (148) def. Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (147), 4 and 3

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149) def. Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio (144), 19 holes

Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (148) def. Vanessa Knecht, Switzerland (146), 2 and 1

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (150), 3 and 1

Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif. (147) def. Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147), 7 and 5

Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (145) def. Louise Yu, Duluth, Ga. (149), 2 and 1

Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148) def. Raquel Olmos Ros, Spain (146), 20 holes

Courtney Dow, Frisco, Texas (149) def. Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. (143), 20 holes

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148) def. Gina Kim, Durham, N.C. (147), 19 holes

Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea (149) def. Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (144), 4 and 2

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Aline Krauter, Germany (148), 2 and 1

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (150), 3 and 1

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (147) def. Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (147), 2 up

Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (149) def. Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia (145), 5 and 4

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148) def. Maria Fernanda Escauriza, Paraguay (146), 5 and 4

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Kajal Mistry, South Africa (150), 3 and 2

Lei Ye, People’s Republic of China (148) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (147), 1 up

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (144) def. Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (149), 4 and 3

Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148) def. Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas (146), 3 and 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.