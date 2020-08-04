Indian PM to lay foundation of temple at razed mosque site

AYODHYA, India (AP) — The coronavirus is restricting a large crowd, but Hindus were joyful before Prime Minister Narendra Modi…

AYODHYA, India (AP) — The coronavirus is restricting a large crowd, but Hindus were joyful before Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks ground Wednesday on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque in northern India.

“It’s an emotional and historic moment. Wait has been worthwhile,” said Lal Krishna Advani, a 92-year-old leader of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party who was in the forefront of the party’s temple campaign in 1990s.

Ayodhya city has been turned into a fortress with barricades put up across the main roads by about 3,000 paramilitary soldiers guarding the city. All shops and businesses are closed. Muslims comprise 6% of more than half a million population of the city.

Last week, a priest and 15 police officers at the temple site tested positive for the virus. More than 1.8 million people in India have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 39,000 have died.

“Had this function been held on normal days all these roads would have been chock-a-block with people. Millions of people would have come to Ayodhya to witness this historic event,” temple priest Hari Mohan said.

Only 175 religious saints, priests and Hindu and Muslim community representatives were invited to the ceremony scheduled around noon where Modi will lay a 40-kilogram (88-pound) silver brick to symbolize the start of construction of the temple.

Amid blowing of conch shells and chanting of Hindu religious hymns, water from Indian rivers in 2,000 earthen pots sent by various Hindu temples and Sikh shrines will be poured at the site.

The groundbreaking follows a ruling by India’s Supreme Court last November favoring the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh state. Hindus believe their god Ram was born at the site and claim Muslim Emperor Babur built a mosque on top of a temple there.

The Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu radicals with pickaxes and crowbars in December 1992, sparking massive Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead. The Supreme Court’s verdict paved the way for a temple to be built in place of the demolished mosque.

Those invited to the groundbreaking ceremony include Iqbal Ansari, the main Muslim litigant in the Supreme Court case, who now supports building the temple in Ayodhya.

The court also ordered that Muslims be given 5 acres (2 hectares) of land to build a new mosque at a nearby site.

The temple will be around 235 feet (72 meters) wide, 300 feet (91.5 meters) long and 161 feet (49 meters) high with five domes with a total area around 84,000 square feet (7,804 square meters). The complex will also have a prayer hall, lecture hall, visitors’ hostel and museum.

The temple is expected to be built in three and a half years.

Houses and other buildings close to the temple site in the city of Ayodhya have been painted yellow to recreate the look when the Hindu god Ram ruled there for thousands of years, according to the Hindu epic Ramayana.

“Yellow is an auspicious color. As per Hindu tradition, yellow symbolizes purity and light,” temple priest Mahant Kamal Narain Das said.

Wednesday also marked one year since the Modi government scrapped the semi-autonomous status of disputed Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region. Repealing Kashmir’s special status and building the Ram temple have been the BJP’s core ideological planks.

Muslims comprise around 14% of Hindu-majority India’s 1.3 billion people. The temple-mosque dispute badly divided Hindus and Muslims, often triggering communal clashes.

Prominent Muslims have said the community was resigned to the new reality but fear the new temple could embolden Hindu nationalists to target two other mosques in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Modi government should assure Muslims that Hindu outfits will not ask for the construction of temples in Varanasi and Mathura after demolishing existing mosques there,” said Ansari, the main litigant in the Supreme Court case.

The Gyanvapi mosque in the city of Varanasi is in a temple complex dedicated to Lord Shiva. In the city of Mathura, the Shahi Idgah mosque stands adjacent to the temple complex that marks the birthplace of the Hindu god Krishna. Hindu organizations say both were built over razed temples.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.