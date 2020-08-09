CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 9:44 PM

HONG KONG (AP) — An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the city’s national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

