Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen stopped a group of motorcycle riders then opened fire with assault rifles in a busy…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen stopped a group of motorcycle riders then opened fire with assault rifles in a busy downtown area in the southern Philippines, killing nine people, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to roil the volatile region.

Police officials said the attack on the victims, who were mostly farmers, at noon Saturday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was likely not an act of terrorism.

Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency has eased largely due to a 2014 peace deal between the Philippines’ largest Muslim rebel group and the government, although small armed groups aligned with the Islamic State group still pose a threat.

Most of the victims apparently did not know each other and were traveling on six motorcycles, some in tandems, when they were blocked by six to eight gunmen and ordered to alight. After getting off their motorcycles in the middle of the road, they were shot 39 times with rifles and pistols, police investigator Delir Parcon said by phone.

Eight of the victims were killed instantly and another died in a hospital, a police report said. The gunmen fled in a van. Police have interviewed witnesses and were looking for possible security camera footage that could help identify the attackers, police officials said.

“This isn’t likely terrorism,” Parcon said. “We’re looking at the angle of a local feud, a personal grudge.”

Former Muslim guerrillas who forged an autonomy deal with the government and are now overseeing a nearby Muslim autonomy region said they would help investigate the killings of the men, who were all Muslims.

“Such senseless violent acts have no place in a progressive society, especially at a time when people are in the grip of a pandemic,” they said in a statement.

The proliferation of large number of unlicensed firearms and other weapons, weak law enforcement in many rural areas and the presence of insurgent groups and powerful clans with private armies have combined to foster violence in the heartland of the south and outlying island provinces. The region is homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Last Monday, two militant women detonated powerful bombs in separate suicide attacks that killed 15 people, including many soldiers, and wounded more than 70 others in southern Jolo town in Sulu province in the worst extremist attack in the country so far this year.

The military blamed an Abu Sayyaf extremist commander, Mundi Sawadjaan, for plotting the midday suicide attacks, which also killed the two attackers, who the military said were Filipino widows of Abu Sayyaf militants. Government forces have been deployed to hunt down Sawadjaan in the militants’ jungle encampments in Sulu.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.