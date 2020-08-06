CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Will nonpublic schools in Montgomery Co. reopen? | Va. rolls out pandemic app | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Asia News » Fire kills 8 coronavirus…

Fire kills 8 coronavirus patients in Indian hospital

The Associated Press

August 6, 2020, 1:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in western India early Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit at Shrey Hospital and it was extinguished in half an hour, fire officer Yusuf Khan said.

Thirty-five patients were shifted to other hospitals, he said.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a Gujarat state government official, told reporters that an electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire in the city of Ahmedabad.

He also said one paramedic was being treated for burns received while trying to douse the flames.

Fires are common in buildings in India because of poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm systems.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up