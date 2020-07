CHENGDU, China (AP) — U.S. confirms it has closed consulate in Chengdu; closing ordered by China after US shut Chinese…

CHENGDU, China (AP) — U.S. confirms it has closed consulate in Chengdu; closing ordered by China after US shut Chinese Consulate in Houston.

