CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
Home » Asia News » Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike…

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says she has secured her second term as head of the Japanese capital

The Associated Press

July 5, 2020, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says she has secured her second term as head of the Japanese capital.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up