CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Disparities in coronavirus testing | Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
Home » Asia News » TikTok to leave Hong…

TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok said Tuesday it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations “in light of recent events.”

TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.

The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up