The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Austrian soccer league has started an investigation into the coronavirus testing procedures of all 16 second-division teams after three players from one club tested positive over the weekend.

The league says each club must provide receipts and test results to prove that all players have been tested on a weekly basis since play resumed on June 5 after a 12-week break.

The investigation comes after last-place Kapfenberger SV apparently breached the anti-coronavirus rules by failing to structurally test its players.

The league opened proceedings against Kapfenberg on Monday.

Two more badminton tournaments have been canceled in the revamped calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China Masters in Lingshui was canceled after already being moved from February to May and then to August.

It was to be the first comeback event but that’s now expected to be the Chinese Taipei Open in Taipei from Sept. 1-6.

The Dutch Open in Almere in October was also put off for this year.

