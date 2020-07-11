CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Quake shakes northeast Chinese city; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

July 11, 2020, 11:05 PM

BEIJING (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Center reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 a.m.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

