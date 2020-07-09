Police: Seoul mayor reported missing, search underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway.

Police say officers are looking for Mayor Park Won-sun at a Seoul site where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her father has been unaccounted for.

Park’s office says he hasn’t come to work on Thursday.

