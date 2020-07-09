CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Police: Seoul mayor reported missing, search underway

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 5:47 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway.

Police say officers are looking for Mayor Park Won-sun at a Seoul site where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her father has been unaccounted for.

Park’s office says he hasn’t come to work on Thursday.

