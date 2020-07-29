CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Asia News » Pakistani military says soldier…

Pakistani military says soldier killed in cross-border raid

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military said militants killed a soldier in a cross-border attack on a security post on Wednesday near the Afghan border.

The attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the country’s northwest, according to a military statement. It said insurgents attacked the post from across the Afghan border and fled the scene. The military provided no further details.

Bajur served as a base for the Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area of insurgents. However, attacks have continued.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary.

The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up