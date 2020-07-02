CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Indoor airborne spread of virus possible, WHO affirms | Montgomery Co. stays in Phase 2 'for the time being' | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Myanmar government says landslide at a jade mine in country’s north has killed 50 people

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 2:57 AM

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar government says landslide at a jade mine in country’s north has killed 50 people.

