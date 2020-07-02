YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar government says landslide at a jade mine in country’s north has killed 50 people.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 2, 2020, 2:57 AM
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar government says landslide at a jade mine in country’s north has killed 50 people.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.