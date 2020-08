The Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Local media report former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw island’s transition to full democracy, has…

Listen now to WTOP News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Local media report former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw island’s transition to full democracy, has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.