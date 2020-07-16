NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Health Ministry says the country has surpassed 1 million cases of the coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 16, 2020, 11:50 PM
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Health Ministry says the country has surpassed 1 million cases of the coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.