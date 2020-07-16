CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National chains where masks are required | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
India’s Health Ministry says the country has surpassed 1 million cases of the coronavirus

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 11:50 PM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Health Ministry says the country has surpassed 1 million cases of the coronavirus.

