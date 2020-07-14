CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
China’s trade rises as economy recovers from virus downturn

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 12:18 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports of U.S. goods rose 10.6% in June over a year earlier and its global trade also increased in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s global imports rose 3% to $167.2 billion, while exports edged up 0.4% to $213.6 billion, customs data showed Tuesday. The global trade surplus was $46.4 billion.

Imports of American goods increased to $10.4 billion despite higher tariffs imposed in a fight with Washington over trade and technology. Exports to the United States gained 1% to $39.8 billion.

