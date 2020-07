The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China to bar entry to US Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Rep. Chris Smith, religious freedom…

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — China to bar entry to US Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Rep. Chris Smith, religious freedom ambassador Sam Brownback.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.