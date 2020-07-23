CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Asia News » Bombing at open-air market…

Bombing at open-air market wounds 20 in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — At least 20 people were wounded when a bomb went off at a busy open-air market in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The bombing in the town of Parachinar happened as people were buying fruits and vegetables from vendors, police official Rehmat Hissain said. The victims, some of them in critical condition, have been taken to hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in this majority Shiite town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. The town, west of the provincial capital of Peshawar, has been targeted by Sunni militant groups several times in recent years, leaving dozens dead.

The province’s former tribal regions have long served as hideouts for the Taliban and other militants. The government and the army claim they have cleared the area in recent years but there have still been occasional attacks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up