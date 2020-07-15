CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northern Va. cases down; Tidewater region sees uptick | Charles Co. school year to start online | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Asia News » As US seeks sourcing,…

As US seeks sourcing, sole US rare earth miner goes public

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The sole miner of rare earths in the U.S. is becoming a public company amid elevated trade tensions with China, the dominant global supplier of the material used in everything from computers to cars.

MP Materials, which runs a mine and processing facility in Mountain Pass, Calif., near the border of Nevada, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in a deal with the blank-check company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.

“This business combination and becoming a public company is a key milestone in MP Materials’ mission to restore the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America,” said James Litinsky, a co-chairman who will become chairman and CEO.

MP Materials can produce refined neodymium-praseodymium, a rare earth material used in magnets that help power electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, drones and defense systems.

China currently controls more than 80% of that market.

MP Materials Corp. will be listed under the ticker symbol “MP.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up