PGA Tour Revised 2020 Schedule

June 11-14 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

June 18-21 —RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

June 25-28 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

July 2-5 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit, Mich.

July 16-19 — Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

July 23-26 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

July 30-Aug. 2 — Olympics, Kasumigaseki CC, Saitima, Japan, postponed

Aug. 6-9 — PGA Championship, Harding Park GC, San Francisco, Calif.

Aug. 13-16 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 20-23 — The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 27-30 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Sept. 4-7 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 10-13 — Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, Calif.

Sept. 17-20 — U.S. Open, Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 24-27 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sept. 25-27 — Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisc.

Oct. 1-4 — Sanderson Farms Championship, CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 8-11 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 15-18 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

Oct. 22-25 — Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — Bermuda Championship, Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov. 5-8 — Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Nov. 12-15 — Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

Nov. 19-22 — The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Ga.

Dec. 3-6 — Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Dec. 3-6 — Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

Dec. 11-13 — QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Fla.

